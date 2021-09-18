Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 232,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

