ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 193,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNET stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.35. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.