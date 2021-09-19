-$0.06 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.97 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,370 shares of company stock valued at $43,912. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

