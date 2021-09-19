-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,412,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,893. Markforged has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09.

