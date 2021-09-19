$0.11 EPS Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $235,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,951 shares of company stock worth $7,809,232. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Datto by 98.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 120.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 741.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 90,763 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth $231,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,557. Datto has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 84.96.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.