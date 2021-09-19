$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NLY stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 86,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

