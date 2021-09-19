$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 3,995,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,385. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

