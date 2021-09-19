-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 3,655,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.