-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 3,655,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.