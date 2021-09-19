$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:DAN opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.