-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.90). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 193,572 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.