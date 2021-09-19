-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.90). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 193,572 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

