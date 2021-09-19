$1.60 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.58. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

