$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,862,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,848. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day moving average is $194.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

