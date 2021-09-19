$128.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post $128.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $489.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after buying an additional 294,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,152. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.66.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.