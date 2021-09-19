$149.85 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce sales of $149.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $133.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $564.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 950,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,474. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.11 million, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

