177,160 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $58.86. 7,621,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.