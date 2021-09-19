$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,515. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,154,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.