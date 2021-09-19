20,200 Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the first quarter valued at $116,686,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agora by 563.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,209 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agora by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,502 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Agora by 3.8% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,498,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Agora by 78.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,379,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 606,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:API opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.16 and a beta of -0.24. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

API has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

