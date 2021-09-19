$206.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will announce $206.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The Macerich posted sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $816.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $787.07 million to $839.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $821.51 million to $908.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,248,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,426. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

