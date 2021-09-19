$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $158.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $666.32 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

