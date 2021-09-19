$29.65 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $29.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $113.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,153. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

