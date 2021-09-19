29,165 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $659,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,381. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

