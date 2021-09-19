30,217 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $24,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 226,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 126.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 215,888 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 219.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 173,728 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

