$371.45 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $371.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.28. 572,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,257. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.39.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

