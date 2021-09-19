$374.74 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $374.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.27 million and the lowest is $368.44 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $339.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VICI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 13,418,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.