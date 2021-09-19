$374.74 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $374.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.27 million and the lowest is $368.44 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $339.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VICI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 13,418,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

