3M (NYSE:MMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,425,835 shares.The stock last traded at $180.08 and had previously closed at $182.66.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in 3M by 43.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 233,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 202.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

