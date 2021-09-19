$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.62. 2,795,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after buying an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

