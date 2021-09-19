$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

