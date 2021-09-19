$486.56 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce sales of $486.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.03 million and the lowest is $462.09 million. ModivCare posted sales of $320.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.44. The stock had a trading volume of 211,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,886. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.38.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 112,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

