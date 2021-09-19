$529.33 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $529.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $532.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.20 million. DocuSign reported sales of $382.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -322.95 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.79 and its 200 day moving average is $248.11.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,544 shares of company stock worth $25,959,804 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

