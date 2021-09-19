$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report $54.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.22 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,868 shares during the period.

VCYT stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

