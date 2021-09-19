$6.19 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce $6.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

AudioEye stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider David Moradi bought 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 15.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

