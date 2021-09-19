$600.10 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post sales of $600.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.00 million and the highest is $601.20 million. Belden posted sales of $475.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.95. 707,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,301. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Belden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

