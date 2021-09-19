63,394 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Bought by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QFIN. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.