66,245 Shares in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Purchased by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIMI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth about $283,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

BIMI stock remained flat at $$0.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 125,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOQI International Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 40.08%.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

