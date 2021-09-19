$683.93 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $683.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of -$33.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,130.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,428,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.