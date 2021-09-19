$7.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $7.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.74 billion and the highest is $7.98 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of PM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,749,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.