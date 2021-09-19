$8.66 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $7.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.38 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 279.9% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 51,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,599 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,439,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $71.60 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

