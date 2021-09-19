$80.20 Million in Sales Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will announce $80.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $287.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $347.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.22 million to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $26.23 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -51.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

