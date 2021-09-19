8,000 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

