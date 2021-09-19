82,800 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Camping World as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 62.70%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

