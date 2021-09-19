$83.15 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post sales of $83.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the lowest is $83.09 million. Culp reported sales of $76.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $330.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.60 million, with estimates ranging from $345.90 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at $5,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

CULP opened at $12.50 on Friday. Culp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

