9,034 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $41,812,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 136,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,743. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $76.71 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

