$96.98 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $96.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.19 million and the lowest is $96.60 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $40.48.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 494.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 235.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 167.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

