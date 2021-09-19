A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down to $61.09

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.09, but opened at $57.86. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

