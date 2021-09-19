A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

