Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 196,356 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 196,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

