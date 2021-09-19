abrdn plc Acquires 840 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.41% of Maximus worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 44.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

