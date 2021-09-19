abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.