abrdn plc Has $19.22 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $287.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.23 and its 200 day moving average is $305.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

