abrdn plc Has $24.58 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

abrdn plc raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1,191.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,940 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $24,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

